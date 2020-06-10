Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PC Bundled with Select AMD Ryzen CPUs; Release Must Be Near

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PC will be bundled with select AMD Ryzen processors as part of a promotion that went live today.

AMD hasn't put out a press release yet, but you can already read all of the conditions in this document and several participating stores (such as Scan Computers) have begun mentioning the promotion.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Port Confirmed, but Don’t Expect Sony Day 1 PC Launches Anytime Soon

Campaign Period: Campaign Period begins June 10, 2020 at 9:00:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on June 30, 2020 at 11:59:59 PM ET, or when supply of Coupon Codes is exhausted,

Purchase Period: To receive a Coupon Code, Participant must purchase an Eligible AMD Product during Campaign Period from a Participating Retailer.

To receive a Coupon Code, Participant must purchase an Eligible AMD Product during Campaign Period from a Participating Retailer. Redemption Period: The Coupon Code must be redeemed no later than July 30, 2020 to obtain Application downloads after which the Coupon Code is void.

You'll get a Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PC voucher if you purchase one of these AMD Ryzen CPUs:

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Additionally, it'll have to be bought from a participating retailer, as usual with these promotions. Below you can find the full list - do note that these are all EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) retailers, and there is no word yet on whether there'll be a similar promotion giving out Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PC in other regions.

100MEGA, Acord, ACQUISITUM MAGNUM DOO, Action S. A., ADMI Limited, AK Informatica, Akortek Bilişim, Alternate, Alza.cz, Arlt Computer Produckte, Altex Romania, Aseminfor, AT Computers, a.s., Bora Computer, Box LTD, Brain, Captiva/Ecom, Caseking, CCL Computers, CDISCOUNT, CHS Hungary Kft, Citilink, CMS, Coolmod, Corex IT Distribution Dynamics, CPC Di, C.R.G ELECTRONICS LTD, CSL, CPCDI, CT Computers/comtrade, Cybertek, Czech Computer, Dante International SA, DC Link, Decision Logic LTd/Chillblast, DNS, Domisys/Materiel.net, Ebuyer Limited, ECT Service, ED System, EMAK, Evetech, Ewe, FCenter, Fierce PC Limited, Frontosa Technologies Ltd, Grosbill, Groupe LDLC, Hyrican, Inet, Jimms PC Store, Komputronik S.A., Links, M SAN Grupa, Many Electronics GmbH/ Dubaro, Memory PC GmbH, Microline, Microtron, MIFCOM, Mindfactory, Morele,net, Most, Mustek Limited, Net On Net, NEXT, NTT System S.A., NXPOWER, OCUK Limited, OLDI, Online Trade, PC Componentes y Multimedia, PC DIGA, PC SPECIALIST, Pinnacle Micro PTY (Ltd), PLAISIO COMPUTERS, Prestigio Europe, Proline, RAMIRIS EUROPE KFT, Rectron PTY Ltd, Rue du Commerce, Scan Computers International, SHS COMPUTER, Source IT, T.S. Bohemia, Tradeicbel, TVR Computers CC, Ulmart, Uspex Pro, Vali Computers LTD., Vatan, WAVE Distribution and Computer Systems, Webhallen Sverige AB, WinWin/ALTI, Wootware, X-KOM, XMA UK.

Even if you're not planning to make use of this AMD promotion, it's still great news as it suggests that the launch date of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PC draws near. The game made by Guerrilla is an open world action RPG masterpiece, and PlayStation fans are expecting a sequel to be announced tomorrow at tomorrow's PlayStation 5 showcase event.

System requirements aren't available yet, but we'll let you know once they are made official. Meanwhile, you can add Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PC on your Steam wishlist.