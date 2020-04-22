Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Just Got the Official System Requirements
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 just received the official system requirements. Developer Asobo Studio (A Plague Tale: Innocence) revealed the minimum, recommended and ideal specifications for playing the game once it's released later this year on PC.
They did not provide resolution or frame rate targets for each set of specifications, but it's reasonable to believe the ideal spec will be required to play at 4K resolution. Overall, the requirements are far from insane, just as the developers had promised.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 - Minimum
CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460
GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770
VRAM: 2GB
RAM: 8GB
HDD: 150GB
Bandwidth: 5 Mbps
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 - Recommended
CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400
GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970
VRAM: 4GB
RAM: 16GB
HDD: 150GB
Bandwidth: 20 Mbps
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 - Ideal
CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X
GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080
VRAM: 8GB
RAM: 32GB
HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)
Bandwidth: 50 Mbps
The most peculiar requirement is, of course, bandwidth. Then again, it's not surprising if you've followed the development of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and our coverage of it.
The game will leverage over two petabytes of Bing Maps data from the cloud on-demand, including real-world weather data, to provide the most accurate depiction of Earth. In a recent interview with Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, the developers confirmed the minimum bandwidth should still be more than enough to have a 'good representation of the world' anyway.
Among other techniques, we cache the data, so if you fly over an airport and then go over that place again, that data does not need to be downloaded again. For the same reason the realism of the terrain will improve as you fly several times over the same place. But anyway you don't need super fast connections. With about 10 Mbps you can already have all the level of realism offered by the simulator.
