Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Just Got the Official System Requirements

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 just received the official system requirements. Developer Asobo Studio (A Plague Tale: Innocence) revealed the minimum, recommended and ideal specifications for playing the game once it's released later this year on PC.

They did not provide resolution or frame rate targets for each set of specifications, but it's reasonable to believe the ideal spec will be required to play at 4K resolution. Overall, the requirements are far from insane, just as the developers had promised.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Will Feature All Airports on Earth, Though 80 Will Be More Detailed

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 - Minimum CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460

GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 - Recommended CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400

GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 20 Mbps Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 - Ideal CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X

GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 32GB

HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)

Bandwidth: 50 Mbps

The most peculiar requirement is, of course, bandwidth. Then again, it's not surprising if you've followed the development of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and our coverage of it.

The game will leverage over two petabytes of Bing Maps data from the cloud on-demand, including real-world weather data, to provide the most accurate depiction of Earth. In a recent interview with Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, the developers confirmed the minimum bandwidth should still be more than enough to have a 'good representation of the world' anyway.

Among other techniques, we cache the data, so if you fly over an airport and then go over that place again, that data does not need to be downloaded again. For the same reason the realism of the terrain will improve as you fly several times over the same place. But anyway you don't need super fast connections. With about 10 Mbps you can already have all the level of realism offered by the simulator.