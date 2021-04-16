Hitman 3 Sold 300 Percent Better than Hitman 2 and IO Interactive is Opening a New Studio

Hitman 3 has received critical acclaim and was almost immediately profitable according to publisher IO Interactive, but just how well has the game actually sold? The game hasn’t exactly been burning up the NPD charts, but perhaps they don’t tell the whole story. Well, in a recent GameIndustry.biz interview, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak discussed self-publishing Hitman 3, and according to him, the new game has sold 300 percent better its predecessor. Now, Hitman 2 wasn’t necessarily a huge hit, but still, a 300 percent jump in sales from one entry in a series to the next is nothing to sneeze at.

In other IO Interactive news, the company is apparently doing well enough that they’ve opened a new studio in Barcelona, which joins their original Copenhagen and Malmo, Sweden studios. Hakan Abrak has the following to say about the new Spanish studio…

IO Interactive Barcelona will become the third studio to join our efforts to create phenomenal experiences for our players and communities. All three of our studios have extremely talented developers who are passionate and driven towards making an impact in our industry. A core part of our philosophy is that everyone at IOI has a significant and impactful role to play in realizing our dreams, regardless of where they’re located. Think of it as we are one studio, in multiple locations.

IO Interactive is currently working on live content for Hitman 3, their “Project 007” James Bond game, and a Warner-Bros-Interactive-published game set in a “new universe.” So yeah, the creators of Agent 47 are definitely keeping busy at the moment.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Switch (via the cloud). The first chapter of the game’s 7 Deadly Sins expansion pass dropped on March 30.