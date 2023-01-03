Hitman 3 is Now the “World of Assassination,” All Owners Get Hitman 1 and 2 Content for Free

Over the course of their most recent Hitman trilogy, developer IO Interactive did an admirable job of not leaving any content behind, allowing players to import all levels from Hitman 1 and 2 into Hitman 3, essentially turning it into one big game. That said, for those new to the franchise, it wasn’t always entirely clear what version of the game and add-ons you needed to buy in order to get the full trilogy of murderous goodness. Thankfully, IO Interactive are significantly simplifying things.

Hitman 3 is being rebranded Hitman World of Assassination, a package that includes the standard editions of Hitman 3 and Hitman 2, and the GOTY edition of Hitman 1 for $70. This will now be the only entry-level way to buy the trilogy, with Hitman 1 and 2 being pulled for sale individually. Everybody who owns Hitman 3 will be upgraded and get access to the Hitman 1 and 2 content for free.

IO Interactive will also be offering the Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Pack, which includes all the DLC for Hitman 2 and 3 for $30. So, in the end, the somewhat dizzying array of purchase options has now been reduced to two.

If you haven’t dipped your toe into Hitman World of Assassination, you really owe it to yourself to give it a look. Hitman 3 is an excellent sandbox stealth game, as I spelled out in my 9 out of 10 review, and while Hitman 1 and 2 aren’t quite as refined, they’re good additions to the overall package.

Hitman 3 becomes Hitman World of Assassination on January 26. This is the same day IO Interactive launches the game’s long-promised roguelike “Freelancer” mode (learn more about that here). What do you think fence-sitters? Finally going to give Agent 47’s latest saga a go?