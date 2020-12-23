Halo community manager John Junyszek has taken to Twitter to debunk the latest rumor that Microsoft and 343 Industries have dropped the last-gen version of Halo Infinite.

Earlier this week, some media outlets reported on a rumor that suggested that the upcoming Halo Infinite would be exclusive to Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The source of this rumor? A LinkedIn resume from a UI designer on the game that only mentioned development on the next-gen consoles alongside PC. Not the best of sources, but as expected, things started rolling from there.

While some might seem to have been happy with this platform change due to concerns over the last-gen version of Infinite holding back the next-gen versions, the rumor has already been debunked on social media.

“Nope”, 343’s community manager simply replied when asked about the matter.

Nope. Please let me enjoy the holidays 🤪 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 22, 2020

Back in August of this year, Junyszek already denied that the Xbox One version of Halo Infinite has been dropped in favor of the Xbox Series X|S and PC versions.

“Hey Eric - we're seeing lots of fake "leaks" out there, so please don't believe everything you read”, the community manager wrote. “There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform.”

Halo Infinite is slated for a release next year on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.