“No Plans” To Drop Halo Infinite Xbox One Release, 343 Industries’ Community Manager Says;  Still Releasing in 2021

Halo Infinite is still releasing on Xbox One and it’s still arriving in 2021, according to Halo developer 343 Industries.

Earlier this month, Microsoft and 343 Industries announced the delay of the highly-anticipated Halo Infinite. Microsoft’s flag ship title was supposed to release alongside the Xbox Series X this November, but the game was delayed into 2021 to “ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision.”

Since the announcement of the delay, several rumors have been circulating the web, including one that claims that Microsoft and 343 Industries have decided to make the title exclusive for the Xbox Series X in 2022, thereby cancelling a release on the current Xbox One console.

According to Halo community manager John Junyszek, however, this isn’t the case. Taking to Twitter to respond to a question from Halo esports champion ‘Snip3down’, Junyszek said that Halo Infinite is still releasing in 2021 on both Xbox One and the Xbox Series X.

“Hey Eric - we're seeing lots of fake "leaks" out there, so please don't believe everything you read”, the community manager wrote. “There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform.”

As covered recently, several developers have allegedly stated that scaling back next-gen titles for the aged hardware inside the current-gen consoles is rather difficult. The current-gen consoles, including the PS4 and Xbox One, are said to be holding back the true potential of the upcoming next-gen consoles – something that Microsoft’s Xbox head, Phil Spencer, has refuted in the past.

Would you prefer if Microsoft decided to make Halo Infinite exclusive to the Xbox Series X? Do you believe that releasing the game on both the Xbox One and Series X is hurting the game’s true potential? Please discuss it down below.