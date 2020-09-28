Phil Spencer Still Plans for More Consoles After Xbox Series S and X

Phil Spencer, head of gaming at Microsoft, confirmed in a recent video interview with Yahoo Finance that his team at Xbox is planning to design more console hardware after the generation that's about to begin.

We're about putting the player in the center. It's not about the device in the middle anymore and you see that in every other form of media. My TV is with me wherever I go, my music is with me wherever I go. I'm in control of the experience and I think gaming is now going through the same transformation, which is why as you say if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber you can now play your great games on the Xbox console, on PC, or on your Android phone via streaming. One subscription gives you access to your catalog and your community whever you go, giving players real choice. In terms of future hardware, absolutely, I think we're going to see more console hardware down the road. Just like in video, just like in music, it's not that streaming has cut off device innovation. I think we'll continue to see that, and that's absolutely what we're planning for.

When discussing the differences between the Xbox Series S and X, Spencer likened the two consoles to a high-end and middle-end PC. He also highlighted the importance of providing choice for the customer especially given the current economical situation.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Tokyo Game Show 2020 Footage Showcases Ray Tracing, Legendary Dark Knight Mode, Vergil Gameplay

That's exactly right. I think you've seen, even with the NVIDIA cards that came out this week, there's different performance levels for how big of a role gaming plays in someone's life. And we have the Xbox Series X, which is the most powerful next-gen console from anyone in the market. We feel great about that. For 4K gaming, for people who want premium, and then the affordable Series S option for people who look at 1080p or 1440p. Even at the affordable price, it still has the next-gen SSD and CPU and the kind of high performance work that's in the upper level of device. It just has a different resolution. We think giving gamers choice about how they enter gaming, especially at a time right now with some economic uncertainty, in the market, is really critical.

The Xbox Series S and X will launch on November 10th globally, priced at $299 and $499 respectively. Microsoft struck a blow against the competition just before pre-orders opened last week when Phil Spencer himself announced the acquisition of Zenimax, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion in cash.