Halo 2 PC Release Imminent as Microsoft Appears to Be Teasing a Release on Xbox Game Pass for Tomorrow

From the looks of it, Halo 2 PC might very well be released tomorrow as Microsoft appears to have been teasing its launch.

Some days ago we wrote that Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary are soon to be released on PC, and it appears that the titles are releasing through Steam and Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter to reply to a Halo question from famous streamer Ninja, Microsoft’s official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account replied that he should set is alarm for tomorrow morning, strongly hinting at a release of Halo 2 PC release.

Set your alarm for tomorrow morning oclock — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) May 5, 2020

We wouldn’t know what else Microsoft could be teasing related to Halo at this point. Of course, as nothing is official just yet, keep your hopes in check. Public testing for Halo 2 on PC for insiders kicked off last month.

Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary are part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection coming to PC. Last, developer 343 Industries released Halo: Reach as part of the collection (also for Xbox), and back in March of this year, the studio released Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary on PC.