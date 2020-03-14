Halo 2 PC and Halo Reach Forge Testing Planned for the End of This Month

343 Industries is planning to kick off Halo 2 PC and Halo Reach: Forge testing by the end of this month.

The PC version of the original Halo, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition, launched earlier this month, and developer 343 is now ready to begin PC public flighting for its sequel and the Halo Reach map creator, Halo Reach Forge.

On the official Halo Waypoint forums, community engagement coordinator Tyler “Postums” Davis wrote that the development is working hard to create the build for the next PC flights, which will include content Halo 2, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo: Reach’s Forge and Theater for PC.

“All of the content listed above may change and so may the timing, but if all goes well, we are targeting our next public flight for the end of March”, he wrote. “If we remember back to earlier this year, we aimed to start flighting in January, but it ended up rolling into February when those kicked off. Please be patient as we want to get these out as quickly as possible, but in development: things happen.”

Halo 2 and Halo Reach are part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The first PC entry in the collection, Halo Reach, was launched back in December of last year. The title also joined the Collection for Xbox One players. As said, the original Halo released earlier this month.

