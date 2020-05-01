Halo 2 Full PC Release Coming Soon, First Halo 3 Screens Released as Alpha Testing Approaches

Microsoft is taking a piecemeal approach to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, releasing each game individually as they’re able to finish it. So far, Halo: Reach and the original Halo: Combat Evolved have been delivered, and Halo 2 is currently in testing. That said, it seems the pace of development may be picking up somewhat, as 343 Industries’ latest dev blog hints that Halo 2’s full release and Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST alpha testing may be coming soon. Here’s what they had to say, specifically…

On the remaining games development front, we are approaching solid Alpha candidates for both Halo 3 and ODST, stay tuned for more sharing on these titles (and eventually flighting!) as we get further into development. [...] If all goes according to plan it shouldn’t be too much longer now before Halo 2 officially releases on PC and then we’ll get ready for Halo 3 flighting!

First work-in-progress PC screens for Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST have also been released. Check ‘em out in the gallery below.

Halo Infinite Development Is Proceeding Well, But Limitations From Working at Home May Have an Impact









Looking pretty darn good! It’s impressive how well the basic art in Bungie’s classic Halo games still holds up. The Halo: MCC team are also working away on a variety of other things, including the new Challenges feature, Forge and PC file sharing, and improving keybinding functionality. The following fixes and improvements are currently in the works…

Actively In Development Progression System improvements including Challenges (Flighted)

UI/UX Improvements around navigation, roster, customization and many more areas of the game

Text Chat Improvements

Double Key Binds

View Model Adjustment (added) In Design Iteration Additional Mod Support

Additional Video Settings/Options

In Game FPS Cap/Adjustments

Steam Account Linking

Customization Improvements

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on Xbox One, and partially available on PC. What do you think? Excited to jump into Halo 2 and 3 on PC?