Halo 2 PC Flighting is Now Underway for External Partners Ahead of Public Testing

Halo 2 PC flighting is now underway for external partners close to 343 Industries, the studio's engagement coordinator has announced.

Earlier this month, we already wrote about the planned tests for Halo 2 PC, and as now announced by community support and engagement coordinator, Tyler ‘Postums’ Davis, testing has now begun for those in insider Ring 1.

The flighting applies to both Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary and this will allow 343 to work with global players who know Halo content, who will be testing the game’s various pipelines and supporting services to ensure a fully functional experience.

If all goes well, testing will move to Ring 2 before public flighting in insider Ring 3 commences.

Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary are part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection coming to PC. The game are already available for Xbox One.

Halo 2: Anniversary* for Halo: The Master Chief Collection comes to PC looking better than ever, including up to 4K UHD resolution and HDR. Now optimized for PC with mouse and keyboard support and other native PC features. Celebrating Halo 2's 10-year anniversary, the iconic fan favorite returns, featuring a fully re-mastered campaign with “Classic Mode” letting you instantly switch between the re-mastered game and the original game from 2004. Explore extended cut scenes, hidden terminal videos, and utilize all new skulls to experience the campaign in a whole new way. Play the game that defined online multiplayer with all 25 original multiplayer maps just as fans remember them, plus 6 completely re-imagined maps.