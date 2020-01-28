GTA Online and Red Dead Online Broke Records, So Here Are Some Thank You Bonuses

GTA Online and Red Dead Online have both broken records during this past Holiday season, Rockstar Games announced today.

Some of the milestones reached include:

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Content Now Available on PS4, Coming to Xbox One Next Month

The highest players numbers in GTA Online ever , following the December launch of The Diamond Casino Heist which set a new high in player numbers (surpassing previous records for daily, weekly and monthly average players set in July and August 2019, following the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort).

, following the December launch of The Diamond Casino Heist which set a new high in player numbers (surpassing previous records for daily, weekly and monthly average players set in July and August 2019, following the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort). Red Dead Online hit a new peak in player numbers in December following the release of the Moonshiners update, topping those numbers again in January.

GTA V’s biggest year ever for views on YouTube, with December 30th to January 5th being the biggest seven-day period ever, along with a new record for engagement via likes and comments in the week ending January 12th, 2020, according to Tubular Labs video performance data.

The developers also outlined a series of 'Thank You' bonuses for the community, coming to both GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

GTA Online will feature bonus cash of up to GTA$2,000,000 in its biggest cash giveaway yet. Starting on January 30th you can earn GTA$1,000,000 just by playing before February 5th and will be able to earn another GTA$1,000,000 by playing between February 6th and February 12th. Red Dead Online players will receive a series of gifts including free access to select roles, special role item giveaways and more, including: The Gunslinger’s Cache: Play between January 28th and February 3rd to get a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo. The Bounty Hunter’s Kit: Play between February 4th and February 10th to get a Reward for a Free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.

Rockstar ended up promising new content coming to both GTA Online and Red Dead Online soon. The former game will get an 'open wheel racing series featuring all-new vehicle types', while the latter is set to receive additional roles for the Frontier Pursuits and new missions.