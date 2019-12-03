Red Dead Online Cracks into a Frosty New Specialist Role, The Moonshiner

Tired of trying to scrape by stealing, bounty hunting, and trading in Red Dead Online? Well, next week you can get into something truly lucrative – alcohol. The new Moonshiner Frontier Pursuit, which seems to be a subset of the Trader role, lets you set up your own moonshining shack and bar to serve your thirsty Wild West patrons. There will also be a variety of boozy new story missions to pursue.

Red Dead Redemption 2 New Mod Adds Horde Mode To The Game

Here’s a few more details about the Moonshiner Frontier Pursuit:

Any active Trader who has completed a sell mission or reached Rank 5 in the Trader progression will receive an introduction via Cripps to meet the infamous Maggie Fike - an experienced bootlegger with the scars to prove it - down at Emerald Ranch. Maggie’s got the connections and the knowledge to help you get your business up and running. Purchase a Moonshining Shack and you will be on your way. To passers-by, the Shack is an unassuming dwelling, the main floor acting as a front with all the details of an ordinary homestead. The basement, however, is where you'll ultimately get down to business. Owning and operating the Moonshine business is just part of your role. You’ll also work with Maggie through a series of story missions to be played solo or cooperatively as you help her get revenge on those who tried to take her down. As you grow the business (and eliminate a rival operation), you’ll learn new recipes and techniques that help make your moonshine the best by a country mile. You'll also have the opportunity to set up your own underground Bar serving your own shine, with customizable décor and the option to add a country band complete with dance floor to entertain your friends and clientele.

Sounds like a fun addition! I’d love to see more business-focused roles like this added to Red Dead Online. Let us run a ranch, hotel, or a brothel. That last one might be a bit too edgy, even for Rockstar, but it would certainly be…interesting.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (which includes Red Dead Online for free) is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Moonshiner role will be available on December 13.