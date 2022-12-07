GTA V Gets Ray Traced Reflections on PS5 and XSX, Still No Word for PC Ray Tracing

Yesterday, Rockstar Games announced that GTA V and GTA Online will soon get a new update to add ray traced reflections on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X while using the Fidelity Mode. The latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft already featured ray traced shadows (albeit only for those cast by the sun), as well as 3D audio support, shorter loading times, and haptic feedback on PlayStation 5's DualSense controller. Unfortunately, none of these features have been ported yet to PC. We asked Rockstar again just yesterday and they had no further update to share.

The upcoming GTA V/GTA Online update also adds a bunch of content and quality-of-life improvements, though.

General Improvements

Get to your favorite iFruit Contacts faster — select which Contacts to display or hide via the Interaction Menu.

The Benefactor Terrorbyte can be used to launch Business Sell Missions in all Session types, including Invite-only Sessions.

in all Session types, including Invite-only Sessions. Take on Agatha’s Casino Story Missions as a solo operator by visiting the Management Office of The Diamond Casino & Resort (these missions previously required at least 2 players).

Vehicle Updates

New vehicle purchases will arrive in your Garage faster than before.

Select Custom Weaponized Vehicles can now be used in Races , where appropriate — weapons will be disabled outside of GTA Races .

, where appropriate — weapons will be disabled outside of . Bicycles will be added to the list of vehicles that can be requested from your Personal Garage when calling the Mechanic.

GTA V/Online Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can enjoy full access to Hao’s Special Works without needing to complete Hao’s introductory race.

Economy Updates

Completing Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions in Public Sessions will award a High Demand Bonus, bringing this in line with all other business activities, while payouts on Smuggler’s Sell Missions will be permanently tripled.

in Public Sessions will award a High Demand Bonus, bringing this in line with all other business activities, while payouts on will be permanently tripled. Get more of what you want faster with an across-the-board increase in the GTA$ value of all Shark Cards. Starting today, all Shark Card denominations have been boosted by 20–25% when purchased directly in GTA Online or via any of the platform stores. For special GTA+ Member Shark Cards, this is on top of the current 15% bonus GTA$.

GTA V is the second best-selling game of all time (behind Minecraft), with over 170 million units sold. The real golden goose is GTA Online, though, which remains extremely popular (while, for instance, the more recent Red Dead Online is already being left to rot) and will likely continue to be supported at least until GTA VI is released, if not beyond that.