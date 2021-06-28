The file size of the next-gen version of GreedFall on PS5, GreedFall: Gold Edition, has been revealed.

Last week, developer Spiders and publisher Focus Home revealed the Gold Edition of the action-RPG from 2019 coming to next-gen consoles this month, and we now know the file size on Sony’s next-gen console.

The original version of the game weighed in at roughly 12GB on PlayStation 4, but the PS5 version of the title and its new The de Vespe Conspiracy expansion clocks in larger at 20.5GB (as revealed by PlayStation Game Size via Twitter). Quite the size increase compared to the original game, but we’re guessing this is mostly due to the new DLC being included with the Gold Edition.

The Gold Edition of GreedFall will be launching on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this week on June 30th alongside a free next-gen update for the next-gen consoles. The new De Vespe Conspiracy DLC will also be made available separately from the Gold Edition, and both will also launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

In addition to offering resolution support up to native 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the next-gen update will also offer improved visuals, faster loading, and 60FPS in performance mode.

The De Vespe Conspiracy expands on GreedFall’s cherished world and story, inviting you to set foot on a previously undiscovered region of Teer Fradee and tackle a brand new intrigue. Navigate a web of lies, manipulation, and secrets, as you unravel a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power. Explore an uncharted region of the island, battle strange new beasts, upgrade your equipment with new gear and face off against a villainous new enemy faction in your hunt to uncover the truth.

GreedFall originally launched back in September of 2019 for PC and past-gen consoles.