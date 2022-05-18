GreedFall 2 Announced, Will Launch Next Year on PC and Consoles

Today, publisher Nacon and developer Spiders announced GreedFall 2, a sequel to the action RPG released a few years ago. The game is targeting a 2023 launch on PC and consoles.

Jehanne Rousseau, Founder and Director of Spiders development studio, said:

While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it. In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures.

Alain Falc, CEO of NACON, added:

We are very excited to reveal GreedFall 2 to everyone, the new game from Spiders. Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love. We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of roleplaying games, great stories, action, and fantasy.

According to the press release, GreedFall 2 will be a prequel set three years before the events of the original. Players will be taking the mantle of a Teer Fradee native uprooted from the island and taken by force to the continent of Gacane, when the old world is ravaged by wars and the Malichor plague. The main character will have to use diplomacy, cunning, or combat, as well as help from allies, to end one man's delusions of conquest and regain freedom.

Not much was shared about the mechanics, other than GreedFall 2 will still be an RPG with a focus on story and player choice. Its combat system will be 'more tactical', though.

The original GreedFall has sold over two million units to date, having received a content DLC (The De Vespe Conspiracy) about a year ago.