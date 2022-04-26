Grand Theft Auto V New Update Introduces Motion Blur Toggle on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and More
A new Grand Theft Auto V update is now live on PC and consoles, introducing new features and more.
Official notes for the new update have yet to be shared by Rockstar Games, but some earlier reports found on the GTA Forums reveal that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S update introduced a motion blur toggle.
New E&E update: 1.002.000
They finally added a motion blur setting.
The changes brought by the new Grand Theft Auto V update seem to be more substantial on PC, as plenty of files have been changed by it. According to some other reports, the update is meant to prepare the PC version for the introduction of the tweaks seen in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions like the new AA solution and ray traced shadows.
Also from @GTAForums, it looks like the PC version of #GTAV/#GTAOnline has had files added to it prepare for the current-gen console updates. Some data is still missing however.
Source: https://t.co/KKSZEVt1eu pic.twitter.com/rHjAbCdyoo
— GTANet (@GTANet) April 26, 2022
Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide, as well as on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.
Grand Theft Auto V also comes with Grand Theft Auto Online, the dynamic and ever-evolving online universe for up to 30 players, and includes all existing gameplay upgrades and content released since the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online. Rise through the ranks to become a CEO of your own criminal empire by trading contraband or form a Motorcycle Club and rule the streets. Pull off daring co-operative Heists, enter adrenaline-fueled Stunt Races, compete in unique Adversary Modes or create your own content to play and share with the entire GTA community.
