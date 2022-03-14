New Grand Theft Auto V Next-Gen Footage Showcases PS5 Performance RT Mode, Load Times and More

New Grand Theft Auto V next-gen footage has emerged online, comparing load times, showcasing Performance RT mode on PlayStation 5, and more.

The first new video, shared on YouTube by MrWilliamThor, compares load times between the Xbox Series X and Xbox One versions of the game. Unsurprisingly, the Xbox Series X version comes out on top with some very fast loading.

Grand Theft Auto V PS5/XSX Display Modes Include Performance RT Mode; Enhancements Detailed

The second new video shared on YouTube by FA Gamez provides a look at Grand Theft Auto V running on PlayStation 5 with Performance RT mode.

Performance RT is only one of the display modes available for Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as the game also features the obligatory Fidelity and Performance Modes.

Choose from one of three detailed new graphics settings to tailor your gameplay experience for what matters most to you. Fidelity Mode is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled while the Xbox Series S supports upscaled 4K resolution. Performance Mode is tuned for the most responsive gameplay experience and targets 60 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support upscaled 4K resolution while the Xbox Series S supports a resolution of 1080p. In addition, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have Performance RT mode, a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S digitally on March 15th.