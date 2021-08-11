A Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Is Indeed Coming, According to Reliable Leaker

A Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster is indeed releasing in the future, according to a well-known leaker who proved to be extremely reliable in the past.

Asked on Twitter about the remaster of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, Yan2295 confirmed that we will be getting them in the future, without adding much else.

Yes — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) August 10, 2021

While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster, at this point it's very likely that it is real, considering Take-Two did confirm a few days ago that they have three remakes or remasters scheduled for a 2022 release. Additionally, a few years ago, Yan2295 has been asked by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, to stop leaking upcoming GTA Online content, so they have a proven track record. Without an official confirmation, however, we have to take everything with a grain of salt.

The original Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is a compilation of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas originally released in 2005 on Xbox before getting ported to PC and PlayStation 2. The PlayStation 2 version has been ported to PlayStation 4 complete with some enhanced features.

GTA: The Trilogy. All three games in the epic saga are here together: GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. Experience GTA: The Trilogy for PS2 with full 1080p up-rendering and enhanced features such as Trophies, Shareplay, Remote Play, Activity Feeds and Second Screen support for game manuals with PS Vita or PS App.

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.