Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Officially Announced, Launching in 2021

Rumors have been buzzing for months, but now it’s finally been made official – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is launching on pretty much every platform under the sun later this year. The new collection will include the groundbreaking PS2 entries in the series, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

While Rockstar has yet to reveal much detail or real footage of the collection, they are promising “across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.” You can check out the first teaser for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, below.

Later this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2021

In addition to carving a new path for the open world genre, Grand Theft Auto III established Grand Theft Auto as a cultural phenomenon, alongside its two subsequent — and equally legendary — entries in the series, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2021

In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition current and older-gen platforms. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals. We’re extremely excited to share more about these groundbreaking titles in the coming weeks — stay tuned!

Unfortunately, there is a catch – according to Rockstar, they will be removing the original versions of the GTA Trilogy from digital storefronts next week. So, let’s hope these new versions truly are as definitive as Rockstar says.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition hits PC (via the Rockstar Games launcher), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch sometime this year. The collection will be available for mobile devices later in 2022.