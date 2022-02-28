Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy DE 1.04 Update Drops, Improves Performance, Stability, More

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched in a rather embarrassing state last year, with poor performance, glitches, and some questionable artistic decisions bringing the influential open-world games low. Since then, Rockstar has been making some effort to bring the games up to snuff, and today the biggest GTA Trilogy update yet (ver. 1.04) has dropped. This one promises further performance and stability improvements and a lot of fixes for wonky collision issues and other problems. Here’s the broad-picture rundown of what you can expect from GTA Trilogy 1.04:

General - All Platforms, All Titles Improved game performance across all platforms and graphic modes

Stability improvements

Fixed several issues when attempting to retry a mission from the last checkpoint

Fixed a number of collision issues

Fixed a number of texture art and signage issues

Meanwhile, here’s a much more detailed game-by-game list of fixes:

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition Added the ability to hold the Sprint button to do a partial sprint when using Tap to Sprint

Improved collision near the Shoreside Vale safehouse

Improved collision near the Cochrane Dam

Improved collision near the Phil Cassidy Army Surplus

Improved collision near SupaSave!

Improved the zoom behavior on the classic mini-map

Improved the pathing of the armored car under certain circumstances at the end of mission “Escort Service”

Improved collisions on yellow railings

Improved several textures found on the Manana that appears in mission “Dead Skunk in the Trunk”

Improved visibility on some of the “Pay 'n' Spray” signs at night

Improved GPS behavior during the Vigilante missions

Improved the cinematic camera behavior during the RC Toyz missions

Improved camera behavior when equipping the Sniper rifle

Improved details on the Triad Fish Van when viewed from a distance

Fixed an issue that resulted in misplaced textures and text on the Chinatown market arches

Fixed an issue affecting multiple Pay 'N' Spray signage textures

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to enter a car unless standing still

Fixed issues with a number of NPC interactions

Fixed an issue that resulted in Claude not looking over his shoulder when using the rear facing camera

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Social Club Accomplishment “Am Walkin' Here'” not being awarded to some players when conditions were met

Fixed a geometry issue near the bridge in Staunton

Fixed an issue with the 'K-JAH Radio' icon

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Cartel Cruiser details not initially appearing when approaching the vehicle

Fixed a texture issue under the Callahan Bridge near the dockyard entrance

Fixed a texture issue on the Enforcer

Fixed a water collision issue in Belleville Park

Fixed an issue in “Payday For Ray” that resulted in some players being unable to progress after reaching the first payphone

Fixed an issue that prevented the mission “Liberator” from starting when the player entered the corona

Fixed an issue that resulted in lighting being visible inside during the cutscene for the mission “Evidence Dash”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the end cutscene repeating for some players during the mission “Bomb Da Base: Act II”

Fixed multiple text issues in the Briefs menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in the parcels appearing too dark at night during “A Drop In The Ocean”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Rhino tank spawning without doors

Fixed an issue with the GPS during the mission “The Exchange”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the door at the Staunton Pay 'n' Spray appearing closed

Fixed an issue that resulted in fog effects flickering under some conditions

Fixed an issue with the fire and explosion effects during the mission “Paparazzi Purge”

Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicles going missing if the player moved too far away from them

Fixed an issue that resulted in Kanbu's location no longer displaying on the mini-map after being freed during “Kanbu Bust-Out“

Fixed an issue that resulted in all traffic lights always displaying green

Fixed an issue that resulted in two Marias being visible during the cutscene at the end of the mission “The Exchange”

Fixed an issue that resulted in Diablo members not dying if they fell into the water during the mission “Pump-Action Pimp”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Social Club Overlay becoming unresponsive for some PC players

Fixed an issue with the flight controls for the Dodo on PC

Fixed an issue that resulted in the 'Achievement Unlocked' message failing to trigger when the player is offline on Xbox One Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition Improved wall textures at the Colon Hotel

Improved the alley wall beside the Deacon Hotel

Improved enemy spawn behavior in the mission “Demolition Man”

Improved the camera behavior in the helicopter during the mission “Phnom Penh '86”

Improved windows on the Moist Palms Hotel

Improved collision around El Banco Corrupto Grande

Improved collision on the fence surrounding Moist Palms Hotel

Improved collision near the parking lot outside the Print Works

Improved collision near the bridge between Starfish Island and The Mainland

Improved collision in the Ocean View Hotel lobby

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “Chopper'd Up” not being awarded

Fixed an issue that resulted in burning vehicle blips to not appear on the mini-map and the timer freezing during Firefighter missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player failing the mission “Cop Land” whenever the cafe blew up

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player not failing the mission “Cannon Fodder” after dying

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “Take the Cannoli” not being awarded

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player failing the mission “Publicity Tour” after driving the limo into the corona at a high rate of speed

Fixed an issue that resulted in the cops turning white and disappearing when they are killed during the mission “No Escape?”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the GPS route being visible on the mini-map for the courier during the mission “Hit the Courier”

Fixed an issue that resulted in objective markers remaining on the mini-map after failing the mission “Shakedown”

Fixed an issue that resulted in Tommy’s health being restored after getting on the bike in the mission “Pizza Boy”

Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic lights not illuminating

Fixed an issue that resulted in objectives and locations of suspects during Vigilante missions only appearing in Briefs menu

Fixed an issue with front door texture at “Pole Position”

Fixed an issue with the garage door texture on the back side of the Police Station

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Joe’s Beds sign board inside the North Point Mall appearing reversed

Fixed an issue that resulted in the glass not breaking when smashing the shop windows at Howlin’ Petes Biker Emporium

Fixed an issue with planes appearing in incorrect colors when landing at the Airport

Fixed an issue that resulted in BJ appearing incorrectly during the cutscene after purchasing Sunshine Autos

Fixed an issue that resulted in rain being visible inside the print factory during the cutscene for the mission “Hit the Courier”

Fixed an issue that resulted in footstep sounds not being audible while moving and aiming with a one-handed weapon

Fixed an issue that resulted in the scanner audio repeating when getting into an Ambulance Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition Improved the High Fade haircut

Improved the first-person camera view while in certain vehicles

Improved collision in the back room of Zero's RC Shop

Improved Firefighter and Paramedic UI messages at 4k resolution

Improved the UI on the driving school TV when resolution is set to 3440 x 1440 on PC

Improved the audio during the mission “Sweet's Girl”

Fixed an issue with the window texture at the security checkpoint of the Los Santos Airport

Fixed an issue with the ground texture at the Angel Pines Motel

Fixed a collision issue in the alley at the Small Town Bank

Fixed an issue that resulted in the instructions remaining onscreen for the duration of Taxi Driver missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in CJ’s reflection not appearing in mirrors when aiming with the sniper scope or using the camera

Fixed an issue that resulted in the music continuing to play and cars becoming unusable after loading a save during the “Cesar Vialpando” Lowrider Challenge

Fixed an issue that resulted in the crates not clearing upon completion of the mission “Stowaway”

Fixed an issue that resulted in NPCs clipping through their beds during a burglary

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “Ain't Nothing But a G Thing” not being awarded

Fixed a number of issues where the player was unable to get on bikes and motorcycles during certain missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in building debris collision not resetting after retrying the mission “Yay Ka-Boom-Boom”

Fixed an issue that resulted in missing lip sync during the end of the mission “Wrong Side of the Tracks”

Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic lights ceasing to function

Fixed an issue that resulted in the cutscene on the cargo ship ending prematurely during the mission “The Da Nang Thang”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Big Head cheat persisting when switching between games without closing

Fixed an issue that resulted in some settings not saving after exiting the game

Fixed a number of progression issues within the mission “Pier 69”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the corona at The Panopticon appearing oversized in the mission “Photo Opportunity”

Fixed an issue with the GPS during the mission “Robbing Uncle Sam”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the music persisting after loading a save during a dance routine at the Nightclub

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to drive vehicles after loading a save during the Lowrider Challenge

Fixed an issue that resulted in pedestrian cars being able to enter the cemetery during the mission “Los Sepulcros”

Fixed an issue that resulted in Ryder able to be killed after completing the mission “Home Invasion”

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to retry the mission “High Stakes, Low Rider”

Fixed an issue that resulted in an autosave not being created after completing the mission “High Stakes, Low Rider”

Fixed an issue with Snapshots being visible without using the camera while CJ is on the phone

Fixed an issue that resulted in the help text prompting the player to return at a later time only appearing the first time when attempting to start the mission “Home Invasion” outside of the correct time

Fixed an issue that resulted in a pickup effect appearing above the Johnson house after completing the mission “Sweet & Kendl”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the fire effects disappearing after retrying from a checkpoint in the mission “Burning Desire”

Fixed an issue that resulted in two wheeled vehicles becoming invisible after doing a wheelie while in first person

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “I Ain’t No Buster” not being awarded

Fixed an issue that resulted in help text persisting throughout the opening cutscene of the mission “Management Issues”

Fixed an issue that resulted in help text persisting throughout the opening cutscene of the mission “Cleaning the Hood”

Fixed an issue that resulted in CJ and Ken popping into the cutscene as they enter the meat factory in the mission “The Meat Business”

Fixed a reversed window texture at Los Santos Pawn Shop

Fixed an issue with the Rhyme Book texture in the mission “Madd Dogg’s Rhymes”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the African Pendant, Dog Tags, and Stop Watch appearing black when equipped with other clothing

Fixed an issue with the High Afro hairstyle missing a section at the back of CJ’s head

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Map Key language not changing after being changed in Settings

Some folks have already posted videos of the newly-updated version of GTA Trilogy, and it does indeed seem like the games are running better than they once did. That said, I’m sure there’s still more work to do.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The 1.04 update can be downloaded now.