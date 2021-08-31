Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to Be Showcased in October at DC FanDome

This year's DC FanDome, the virtual global event for all things DC Comics set to take place on October 16th, just received a brief new teaser that confirms the appearance of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

A new trailer for DC Fandome 2021 has been released. pic.twitter.com/Cpyi4ZBCAf — DCEU Updates (@DCEU_Updates) August 31, 2021

Warner Bros. Interactive May be Split Up as Part of the WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger

There's also a new poster showing Batgirl from Gotham Knights and Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League were revealed during last year's DC FanDome after many years of rumors and speculation. After all, both developers haven't been able to release a game in a very long time: WB Games Montréal launched Batman: Arkham Origins in October 2013, while Rocksteady Studios released Batman: Arkham Knight in June 2015 (though they also worked on the smaller Batman: Arkham VR, too).

Needless to say, fans are eagerly awaiting more information and gameplay. In fact, while we did get a look at how Gotham Knights plays and what its main features are, the same cannot be said for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was only shown in a pre-rendered trailer.

Both titles are currently scheduled to launch in 2022 (in what would be a stacked year for Warner Bros.'s schedule, which includes LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Hogwarts Legacy), so it stands to reason that the developers may provide far deeper looks at the respective titles.

We'll certainly keep a close look at DC FanDome and report back for any noteworthy reveals. Stay tuned.