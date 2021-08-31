Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to Be Showcased in October at DC FanDome
This year's DC FanDome, the virtual global event for all things DC Comics set to take place on October 16th, just received a brief new teaser that confirms the appearance of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
A new trailer for DC Fandome 2021 has been released. pic.twitter.com/Cpyi4ZBCAf
— DCEU Updates (@DCEU_Updates) August 31, 2021
There's also a new poster showing Batgirl from Gotham Knights and Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League were revealed during last year's DC FanDome after many years of rumors and speculation. After all, both developers haven't been able to release a game in a very long time: WB Games Montréal launched Batman: Arkham Origins in October 2013, while Rocksteady Studios released Batman: Arkham Knight in June 2015 (though they also worked on the smaller Batman: Arkham VR, too).
Needless to say, fans are eagerly awaiting more information and gameplay. In fact, while we did get a look at how Gotham Knights plays and what its main features are, the same cannot be said for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was only shown in a pre-rendered trailer.
Both titles are currently scheduled to launch in 2022 (in what would be a stacked year for Warner Bros.'s schedule, which includes LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Hogwarts Legacy), so it stands to reason that the developers may provide far deeper looks at the respective titles.
We'll certainly keep a close look at DC FanDome and report back for any noteworthy reveals. Stay tuned.
Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.
FEATURES
• Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes – Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham’s newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.
• Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC’s Batman Universe – With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham’s history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice.
• Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City – Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.
• Unique Character Abilities and Customization – Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit.
Batgirl wields her melee tonfa; Nightwing uses his signature dual Escrima Sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength; and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.
• Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op – Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.
