Batman and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals Confirmed for DC FanDome

Warner Bros’ DC FanDome event is coming up later this month, and some big-time game reveals are going to be part of the show. Today the DC FanDome schedule was released, and it includes two panels that gamers won’t want to miss. First up, on the morning of Saturday, August 22, we have this hour-long panel…

Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement (August 22 at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET)

While not explicitly stated, it’s pretty much a lock this will be the reveal of Warner Bros. Montreal’s new Batman game. For those who haven’t been keeping up, a string have rumors have strongly suggested the game will be called Gotham Knights (or some slight variation on that) and will focus on the extended “Bat Family,” with the Court of Owls from Scott Snyder’s recent Batman comic-book run serving as the villains. Whether the rumors turn out to be the read deal remains to be seen, but thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long to find out! Meanwhile, later in the day on August 22, the following panel for Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad game will take place…

Rocksteady Studios’ Next Title Confirmed As Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (August 22 at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM)

It was revealed last week that Rocksteady was working on a Suicide Squad game, but the FanDome schedule confirms the game’s full title and the fact that players will be taking on the Justice League themselves.

For now, those are the only game reveals confirmed for DC FanDome. It’s known that Warner Bros. Interactive is also working on a Harry Potter RPG, but no Potterverse panels are anywhere on the schedule. There are also rumors NetherRealm is getting ready to reveal Injustice 3, and there is an Injustice panel on the schedule, although WB isn’t promising to unveil anything during it. That said, perhaps a surprise Injustice 3 reveal is being prepped, so keep an eye on the following panel.

Inside Injustice – Making the Hit Games & Comics (August 22 - 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET)

Aside from all the news, DC FanDome could be an interesting event for other reasons. Warner Bros, including the DC Comics division, was recently hit with heavy layoffs. There are also persistent rumors that Warner Bros. Interactive might be on the auction block (although the sale plans may be off). So yeah, definitely keep it tuned to DC FanDome on August 22 and 23.