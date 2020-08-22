Gotham Knights Announced for 2021 with Co-Op (And Batman Is Dead)

After many years of rumors, Gotham Knights, the next game by Warner Bros. Montréal (Batman: Arkham Origins), was announced today at the DC FanDome virtual event. The game will launch next year and feature an optional two-player online co-op.

As mentioned in the title, the entire premise is that Batman is dead and four Gotham Knights (Batgirl, Red Hood, Robin, and Nightwing) have to step in to fill his shoes. In terms of gameplay, it looks like the goal will be to merge the Arkham trilogy with action RPG elements.

Check out the in-depth details taken from the official fact sheet, as well as the debut trailer and gameplay (both of which are available for viewing in UltraHD resolution). Gotham Knights will launch next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.