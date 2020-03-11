Google Stadia App Has Now Passed 500K Installs, According to Play Store

The Google Stadia app has now passed the 500K installs milestone, according to the Play Store, almost five months after the debut of Google Stadia in fourteen countries. We had previously reported that the Google Stadia app had been installed 175K times in the first two weeks.

This gives us an inkling on the existing player base. Of course, you can download the app even without having an active subscription to the cloud streaming service, but it would be quite pointless to do so.

Google Stadia Is Finally Rolling Out 4K Support When Using Chrome PC

Still, Google's Andrey Doronichev, Director of Product Management for Stadia, said in late February that Google is in for the long haul with the streaming service. To reinforce that concept, a new first-party studio headed by former Sony Santa Monica producer Shannon Studstill has been announced last week.

In other Google Stadia news, two new games went live in the store yesterday.

SteamWorld Heist lets you live out your lifetime fantasy of robbing and battling enemy ships as a starfaring robotic space pirate (admit it, you’ve always wanted to be one). SteamWorld Dig is an utterly unique reimagining of the platformer genre where you simultaneously navigate and shape the world around you, sculpting terrain to escape enemies and discover treasure. You can buy both games in the Stadia store now: SteamWorld Heist for $19.99 USD

SteamWorld Dig for $9.99 USD

Additionally, the capture screenshots and footage functionality was recently improved, too.

You can now more easily access your favorite gameplay moments when playing on laptops and desktops. As always, you can capture screenshots or clips at the click of a button on your TV, tablet, or computer, and view them in the Stadia app. Thanks to a recent update, you can now access your captures on your laptop or desktop at https://stadia.com/captures and download them straight from your library, then share them with friends any way you choose.