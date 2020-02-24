Google Says It’s Fine It Takes Time to Realize the ‘Big, Bold’ Vision for Stadia

Stadia's Director of Product Management for Google Andrey Doronichev was recently interviewed by Engadget. During the brief chat, Doronichev expressed confidence that Stadia will be able to realize the big vision outlined by Google just as they did for YouTube, though it might take some time.

We went ahead announcing our vision, which is big, and it will take us time to get there. This is fine. This is great. This is what it's all about, right? It's not just about some marginal improvements, it's not about a specific feature. It's about a big, bold statement of where we are going. We're going there very, very confidently. So judging by the velocity so far, if anything, I'm more confident in our ability to deliver and over-deliver. Stadia is built on the same infrastructure, Google infrastructure, that has been delivering search queries and YouTube videos for billions of users out there all over the world over the last decade or two. So this is one of the things where I think that at this point there's no question we can do it.

Doronichev also provided an update on being able to use the official Google Stadia controller on PC in a wireless fashion (right now, it only works through the USB cable).

This is one of the items on our roadmap which is going to be launched shortly, but we're actually using a very different approach with our controller, one that connects directly over WiFi to the data center. It doesn't actually maintain a Bluetooth connection with a phone, which is a slightly different way of doing things and requires some extra work on both the app side and the controller side to make sure it works well.

Google Stadia recently added support for lots of Samsung, Asus and Razer smartphones in addition to Google's own Pixels. Moreover, it was announced that four games in the Steamworld series (SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Heist, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech) will soon be released for Stadia.