Google Stadia App Got Downloaded Over 175K Times in the First Two Weeks

The Google Stadia app, available on both Android and iOS, may offer the best insight yet to approximate the userbase of the newly launched cloud-only game streaming platform.

That's because the Google Stadia app is required to purchase games; for some reason, that cannot be done via your PC for the time being. Of course, the app itself can be downloaded without having an actual Stadia account, though that'd be pointless on its own.

Well, Sensor Tower has estimated "over 175K downloads" up until November 19th as reported by GamesIndustry. Sensor Tower also added that over 90% of the downloads came from the Android platform, which is perhaps unsurprising as iOS cannot currently stream games at all. The United States got the lion's share of downloads distribution with 41% of the total.

That's certainly not a big launch, though, which would line up with reports of pre-orders below expectations. Still, as mentioned above, the figure cannot be taken as an accurate representation of the Google Stadia subscriber base, for that, we'll have to wait for an official statement from Google.

