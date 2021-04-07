Google I/O 2021 is Going to be a Virtual and Free to Attend Event

For those who do not remember, Google canceled the I/O event last year amidst a pandemic, but the company has come back announced Google I/O 2021 and all the information you need, minus the date because, well, Google wants us to work for it.

The Google I/O 2021 is going to be a free-to-attend, virtual-only event, and if we have learned anything from the past dates, the event will take place sometime in May because, at the moment, Google has not announced the date here. However, they have left us with a puzzle. So, if you think you want to take a shot at it, you can go ahead and try your luck.

Google I/O 2021 Could Bring a New Pixel Device Amidst Other Interesting Releases

With this move to go virtual, Google is now following in the same footsteps as Apple with their WWDC and Microsoft with their Build. You can look at what Google had to say about the Google I/O 2021 below.

To get where we’re going, we have to start at the beginning. Pick a card at https://t.co/Y3YK9NGcKm pic.twitter.com/8NmnLBigzv — Google Developers (@googledevs) April 7, 2021

Like in past years, Google has left an interesting punchcard that you can check here and fill the puzzle. It is not as difficult, but if you want to give it a try, you can check it here. It is an interesting one if you can manage to crack it.

If you are wondering what Google I/O 2021 will be all about, then the vent normally focuses on all things Google and Android, for that matter. However, in 2019, Google decided to announce affordable phones in Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Considering how we will see the Pixel 5a at some point, the chances are that this is the event for that, too.

In addition to that, we will be hearing more about Google Chrome, Android, Google Assistant, and all the other products or services that Google is currently offering.