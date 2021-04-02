Pixel 6 to Feature Custom Google Chip Reportedly Called ‘Whitechapel’

Google was previously said to be working on an in-house 8-core ARM chip that reports speculated would be designed for the Pixel 6 series. According to the latest update, that is indeed the case, and while its ‘GS101’ designated number might sound boring, the report also mentions that it is called Whitechapel, which appears more exciting to the ears. Here are more details for you.

According to Viewed Documentation, Google Might Not Rely on Qualcomm Any Longer

According to 9to5Google, the ‘GS’ initials in ‘GS101’ could potentially stand for Google Silicon, suggesting that the tech company might have gained inspiration from the Apple Silicon name. Whitechapel will likely be the first of Google’s efforts to bring custom chipsets to its Pixel and Chromebook series, and this will be made possible with the help of Samsung and its Exynos lineup of SoCs.

The report claims that Google could launch new devices bearing this Whitechapel SoC as early as 2021, meaning that the Pixel 6 could also sport it. The document also revealed that the Whitechapel is used in connection with the codename ‘Slider,’ which is a reference found in the Google Camera app. Other projects directly connected with ‘Slider’ reveal that it is correlated with Samsung’s Exynos chipsets and that the Korean giant’s contribution will help Google unveil the Pixel 6 with a custom silicon.

This could also be the first time Google does not depend on Qualcomm, at least for its flagship smartphone series. The Pixel 5a might still be unveiled with a mid-tier chipset developed by the San Diego company. There is not much information surrounding this Whitechapel chip, and we have no idea how it will perform. However, if the Exynos 2100 is any indication, we believe Samsung and Google will make an excellent team in pushing the boundaries of custom chipsets.

Now let us see if the Whitechapel silicon can come close to Apple’s A-series lineup. As always, we will have more updates for you in the future, so stay tuned.

