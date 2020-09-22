It has been less than a month since Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 732G chipset, but seems like they are not done yet. As today, Qualcomm has gone ahead and introduced the Snapdragon 750G, which also brings their X52 5G modem, which means tthis is going to be one of the more affordable chipsets that will feature 5G support.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G is a Budget Oriented Octa Core SoC with 5G Modem

The 8nm Snapdragon 750G comes with a 64-bit octa-core Kryo 570 setup that has a max clock speed of 2.2Ghz. This is a bigstep from the Kryo 470 cores that are found on the Snapdragon 732G, or the Kryo 475 on the Snapdragon 768G. The performance cores found in the Snapdragon 750G are ARM Cortex-A77 based, however, the efficiency cores are still the A-55 based. The CPU clock speeds of the performance cores are certainly not as high as the flagship, you should be getting a better CPU performance as compared to the Snapdragon 732G and 768G.

Google is Revamping the Gmail Logo to Reflect the Recent Brand Changes

Moving to the speciifc performance numbers and the Snapdragon 750G shoud deliver up to 20% performance improvement over the 730G. To make sense of things in a better way, the Snapdragon 765 didn't offer a lot of improvement over the Snapdragon 730, the G variants are supposed to have better performance, so the newer version end up bumping upt the clock speeds on the GPU and Prime core further. However, if 20% increase is anything to go by, the Snapdragon 750G might actually be better than the Snapdragon 768G or at least on par with it.

The Adreno 619 GPU is said to have a 10% improved graphic power as compared to the 730G. As with all the other Snapdragon processors, the 750G will also feature select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features inlucind Qualcomm's Game Color Plus, Adreno Updatedable GPU Drivers, as well as Adreno HDR Fast Blend. You are also getting the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine which is going to be respoinsible for distributing the AI workloads across various cmputer blocks, and is said to offer up to 4 trillion operations per second (TOPS), which should translate in 20% performance boost as compared to the Snapdragon 730G