Pixel 5 Launch Price to Be $100 Cheaper Than Pixel 4, but Its Non-Flagship Hardware Might Disappoint Customers

Google certainly undercut the 2020 iPhone SE in terms of pricing when it launched the Pixel 4a at only $349. One would assume that the Pixel 5 would also attempt to make competing models look bad but those expectations might be buried thanks to the latest launch price rumor.

Google Pixel 5 Might Launch at a Price of $699 and Feature 128GB of Non-Expandable Storage

The track record of Jon Prosser might not be as concrete as the other leaksters out there, but he has been right a number of times. Now, his latest attempt on adding another plus point to his ‘leaking’ resume arrives in the form of the Pixel 5 launch price. According to him, Google’s flagship will start from $699, making it $100 cheaper than the starting price of Pixel 4, which was released at a price of $799 and only offered 64GB of non-expandable storage.

Pixel 4a 5G to Share Same Camera Hardware and SoC as Pixel 5; More Specs Leak Show Bigger Display, but Smaller Battery

The Pixel 5 will apparently offer 128GB of internal memory, and since Prosser hasn’t mentioned any other storage tier, it’s possible this is the only model we receive during Google’s hardware event. A $649 price would have been a compelling choice, especially when this smartphone has to compete with the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which can be pre-ordered for $599, making it $100 cheaper than the rumored Pixel 5 launch price while also touting flagship hardware.

Pixel 5 5G 128Gb $699 100% — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 24, 2020

According to a thorough specs leak, the Pixel 5 will be underpinned by the Snapdragon 765G, making it slower than the Snapdragon 865 found in the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Fortunately, Google might finally trade the telephoto unit found on the Pixel 4 with an ultrawide angle camera, giving more image capturing versatility to potential customers, as well as add a 90Hz refresh rate OLED screen. A 120Hz display is in a league of its own, but 90Hz should be considered passable here.

Given Prosser’s recent blunders when it comes to launch predictions, we’ll treat this Pixel 5 launch price with a pinch of salt for the moment. There are only a handful of days remaining for the hardware event, so we’ll get to know everything there is to know from the technology giant, so stay tuned.

News Source: Jon Prosser