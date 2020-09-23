After months of speculations, leaks, and spec reveals, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has finally been launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event, and to be honest, I am impressed with how well the device turned out to be. Granted, Samsung has cut corners, and they had to, as well. But that does not mean that the device is not worth it. If anything is to be taken seriously here, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is actually a better device than the Samsung Note 20, and not just that, it also costs cheaper.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is the Phone That Galaxy Note 20 Should Have Been

On paper, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is a lot similar to the original Galaxy S20 but that is not a bad thing, to begin with. You are getting a gorgeous 6.5-inch, FHD+ Infinity O display that offers 120Hz refresh rate, but this time, the screen is flat, so you will get bezels.

As far as the camera is concerned, Samsung has packed a triple camera setup on the back. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition uses a 12+12+8configuration, sporting a main, ultra-wide, and a telephoto sensor respectively. On the front, you have a 32-megapixel sensor which shows that Samsung is making this device more for the youngsters.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is going to ship with the Snapdragon 865, and you will be getting up 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs or 256 gigs of expandable storage out of the box. You also have IP68 dust and water-resistant as well as 5G support. Powering the device is going to be a respectable 4,500 mAh battery.













The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is going to be available in six exciting colours and is going to cost only The available colours are, Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud White, Cloud Orange. The haze finish that Samsung is going for will serve as a finish that will not be prone to fingerprints, which is excellent. In case you are wondering, you are getting a plastic back, but hey, at the price, I don't mind at all.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Galaxy S20 FE is going to cost $699 and will be available on 2nd October, later this year. There is going to be a 4G variant as well, which will carry Exynos 990, and additionally, the Galaxy S20 FE will be available in the following configurations.

6GB + 128GB (5G)

6GB+128GB (4G)

8GB+256GB (4G)

Samsung has also said that they are going to continue launching the Fan Editions of more flagships in the future, which is great because you are getting premium experience at more affordable prices.