Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Can Be Had for as Low as $599 [$200 Discount on All Models]

The Pixel 4 lineup starts from $799, and just like its predecessors, it didn’t take long for these models to get discounted. Unfortunately, there’s no telling if the latest price cuts will be observed for a long period of time, so if you’re preferably looking for an Android handset that’s running a clean UI and offers an impressive camera solution and decent hardware specifications, your next purchase should either be the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.

The Pixel 4 64GB starts from $599, while the Pixel 4 XL 64GB is being offered at $699. Both handsets are unlocked and are sold at Amazon. Just like the base models, even the 128GB storage variants are sold at discounted prices. For a lot of users, 64GB might not be sufficient, and since neither the Pixel 4 nor Pixel 4 XL offer expandable storage, you’ll have to pick the model right there and make it your daily driver for at least a couple of years.

For 2019, Google has introduced a dual-rear-camera for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. One is a primary 12MP sensor, while the second one is a 12MP telephoto unit that takes advantage of Google’s Super Res Zoom, along with features like Portrait imaging and Night Sight. Both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL also come running the latest version of Google Assistant, which only means that the newest updates will be rolled out for these models too, allowing you to simplify your tasks by letting the assistant make calls, send text messages or even schedule an appointment.

As for hardware specifications, both handsets feature OLED screens with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, underpinned by the Snapdragon 855, along with 6GB of RAM. One might have complained that the Pixel 4’s $799 starting price would be on the pricier side, so the latest discounts may have changed your mind by quite a bit.

We’ll reiterate this; we don’t know for how long these discounts will remain active so if your budget allows, act fast and pick one of these up.