Google’s Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Unlocked Variants Can Be Had for as Low as $249.99

Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are Google’s first attempt to enter the non-flagship smartphone market while still providing decent hardware so these two handsets don’t go unnoticed. Turns out, the affordable members of the Pixel 3a line brought some success for the company, as it was able to ship twice as many units in Q2 2019 compared to the previous quarter. Now it looks like Google may be able to increase the popularity of both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL thanks to the latest deal happening on Best Buy.

The Pixel 3a with 64GB of internal storage and unlocked variant costs only $249.99, while the larger Pixel 3a XL with the same storage capacity will set you back by $329.99. The price cuts are significant and that’s a good thing considering that both of them were launched this year only. So what makes the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL so special and why should you bother purchasing them? For one thing, they feature the same Pixel 3 sensor that produces one of the best images you can find on a smartphone.

Secondly, they are running Google’s purest version of Android, so you can expect timely software and security updates to arrive on both these models. Thirdly, both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL feature decent hardware for the price. In case you’re wondering, both are fueled by the Snapdragon 670, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, along with a battery that will last you a whole day, though your mileage will vary.

So how about it? A Pixel 3a for $249.99. We don’t think it will go any lower than this in 2019, so if you’re looking for a mid-ranger, this is probably the best choice for you.