Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a Have Disappeared From T-Mobile’s Website, but Both Companies Appear to Be on Good Terms

These are uncertain times with more uncertain outcomes in the department of smartphone manufacturers as T-Mobile removed the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 models from its online store completely. It is to note that in 2019, Google’s Pixel lineup took a step further in expanding its reach to more U.S. carriers with the launch of Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4.

Earlier this year, Google’s Pixel 4 XL also disappeared from T-Mobile’s store and since May 5, the direct listings for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL are redirecting to the main page containing the available smartphones. T-Mobile’s website still has some pages like the ‘discover’ page for Pixel 4 and a deals page that show the devices, but upon clicking there are no products on display at all.

T-Mobile Now Lets Users Pay Bills Online and in app Through Apple Pay

Not just the smartphones themselves, but any accessories for the Pixel products also appear to have been removed from the store, leaving just a handful of accessories on display. The other Google products that are appearing on the T-Mobile online store are the Pixel Buds, which are out of stock and a handful of Google’s smart home products, nothing more.

9to5Google claims to have inquired Google and T-Mobile directly and Google responded with a positive note that its relationship with T-Mobile hasn’t changed. Meanwhile, the U.S. carrier clarified, saying that they are still carrying Pixels but due to limited inventory, the Pixel units are being stocked physically only, leaving online sales to Sprint entirely. This is exactly is how it looks, as Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4 XL are indeed live on Sprint’s website but are not being sold in Sprint stores.

All this news is definitely confusing and gives off a sense of half-cooked truth. Why only Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a series are being affected, resulting in complete removal from T-Mobile’s online store? Moreover, adding fuel to this confusion is another rumor that suggests that T-Mobile’s retail locations cannot order Pixel products and that even the carrier stores are gearing up to remove Pixel displays from all stores starting next week.

T-Mobile had no answer for these claims and this is leading to more confusion and conspiracy among the buyers. However, if what they said is indeed true, then the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 should be making their debut on the carrier after their launch. However, by the looks of it, we feel that there is definitely something happening between the two, which we will eventually find out as the story progresses with more updates.