Score a Renewed and Unlocked Pixel 3 with 128GB of Storage for Just $314

When it comes to Android, there are very few smartphone choices that make sense. Sure, you can save money and get a mid-range device, but you are going to make a lot of compromises, especially in the camera department. Or, you can go all out and burn a huge hole in your wallet - not a great idea either. But have a quick look at the Pixel lineup, even from last year, and the phone is perfect in every way. It packs great hardware, up to date software, and more. And right now, you can own a Pixel 3 for a low price of just $314 from Amazon Renewed.

Right off the bat, the camera on this device is amazing. It shoots some of the best photos you will ever see on a smartphone. No lights? No problem. Google’s crazy Night Sight feature will enhance things to a point where you won’t even believe your own eyes. You also get 4K video recording here.

On the internal hardware front, the Pixel 3 features the Snapdragon 845 with 4GB of RAM which is great for everything you will be doing on it. You even get a large 5.5-inch display that is 1080p, hence everything will look sharp and vivid. Fast charging over USB-C is also available alongside wireless charging.

Since this is a Pixel phone therefore you can use Android 10 out of the box and experience the latest and greatest in terms of software from Mountain View. And last but not the least, this particular model on sale features 128GB of internal storage.

