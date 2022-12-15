God of War TV Series Officially Coming from Amazon Prime Video

Following earlier rumors, Amazon Prime Video confirmed to have ordered a God of War TV series featuring The Wheel of Time's Rafe Judkins as the showrunner and Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (known for Children of Men, Iron Man, and The Expanse) as the adaptation's writers and producers.

Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said:

God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling. We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.

Sony Pictures TV president Katherine Pope stated:

We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series. Rafe, Mark, and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos.

PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash added:

God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way.

The God of War TV series is probably a couple of years away, judging from the lack of casting news. Santa Monica's Cory Barlog hinted as much while commenting on the news via Twitter.

Such a great team I get to work with on this. Cannot wait for you all to see more, but it will be a while. Until then...never heard of it.

In case you're wondering, the God of War TV series will skip the previous trilogy steeped in Greek mythology to focus on the Norse mythology arc featured in the 2018 soft reboot and the recently released sequel. In fact, the official blurb makes it clear that the show will begin exactly where the 2018 game did, with the death of Faye that sparked the journey of Kratos and Atreus to spread her ashes on the tallest peak of the Nine Realms.

In case you forgot, Amazon Prime Video is also working on another highly anticipated game adaptation: Fallout. PlayStation Productions is also extremely busy adapting its biggest game IPs, from Uncharted to The Last of Us, Gran Turismo, and Horizon.