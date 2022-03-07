God of War Amazon Prime TV Series is Reportedly in the Works

Sony has become increasingly focused on TV adaptations of their major PlayStation franchises, and now it seems arguably the biggest one of all, God of War, is getting the TV treatment. According to a new report from Deadline, a God of War series is in the works, with Amazon Prime Video being the likely destination.

While we don’t have any details about the series’ plot yet, it will reportedly be masterminded by The Expanse creators/Children of Men co-writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby alongside The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins. So no, unlike the upcoming Neil-Druckmann-written The Last of Us series, it seems those who have worked on the God of War games, such as writer-director Cory Barlog, won’t be heading things up. The GoW series will reportedly be created under the Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions banners.

As mentioned, a number of other PlayStation TV adaptations are already in the works. These include The Last of Us for HBO, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and is headed up by Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, and Twisted Metal which is coming to NBC’s Peacock streaming service and will star Anthony Mackie.

It will be interesting to see how well God of War translates to realm of TV. It’s one thing to adapt a relatively grounded series like The Last of Us, but God of War is full of gods, giant monsters, and other stuff that’s going to be really expensive to put on screen. Also, the series stars a giant, half-naked dude who speaks entirely in grunts and screams and runs around covered in the ashes of his dead wife and child at all times. Don’t get me wrong, the games are great! But it might all come off kind of silly if not handled properly.

Kratos’ next video game adventure, God of War Ragnarok, arrives on PS4 and PS5 sometime this year. What do you think? Would you watch a GoW TV series?