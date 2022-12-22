God of War Ragnarok Getting New Game+ in Spring of 2023

Have you already wrapped up God of War Ragnarok and found yourself hungry for more? Well, you’re in luck, as developer Santa Monica Studio has announced that the game will be getting a New Game+ mode in spring of 2023.

We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023! We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vmv5X2USuW — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 22, 2022

“We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023! We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release!”

Sony Santa Monica doesn’t elaborate on what exactly this New Game+ mode will entail, but we can likely expect it to offer features similar to the New Game+ for 2018’s God of War. In that instance, you could start a new game with your armor, weapons, equipment, and skills from your first run and choose a new harder difficulty. There were also a variety of new armors and leveled-up items to collect. God of War never offered any DLC, and it seems like God of War Ragnarok probably won’t either, so New Game+ will be your main option if you need more father-and-son carnage.

Haven’t been keeping up with God of War Ragnarok? It’s definitely worth your attention, as Wccftech’s Agnese Carluccio awarded the game a rare 10 out of 10 in her full review…

“God of War Ragnarok is exactly what we hoped for, and even more. It offers a masterfully told story using a more mature approach, seasoned with a unique setting, rich characterization, and challenges that can keep even hardcore gamers busy at the highest difficulties. In other words, it is a title that is simply just too good to be missed.”

God of War Ragnarok can be played on PS4 and PS5. So, what do you think? Do you foresee yourself jumping into the game again when New Game+ arrives this coming spring?