Fallout TV Series to Begin Production in 2022, Nolan Will Direct Premiere

Back in July 2020, Bethesda announced to have partnered with Amazon Studios for the creation of a Fallout TV series, developed by Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

A few hours ago, Deadline revealed that production on the Fallout TV series is expected to begin later this year. Additionally, Jonathan Nolan himself is set to direct the premiere, also known as the pilot episode. This is far from usual for him, as Nolan only directed three episodes of Westworld (the premiere, the season one finale, and the season three finale) and one episode of Person of Interest, of which he was also the creator and executive producer.

Deadline reports that the showrunners have been selected, too. Geneva Robertson-Dworet, known as the writer of Tomb Raider and Captain Marvel, will take on the job alongside Graham Wagner, who wrote and produced shows like The Office and Silicon Valley.

The Fallout TV series will be executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, with help from Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Howard himself had this to say about the deal when it was made official.

Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring ‘Fallout’ to the screen. But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.

If production does indeed begin in 2022, Fallout fans can possibly hope to see it air on Amazon Prime Video either in 2023 or 2024 at the latest, provided there are no significant hiccups. Needless to say, we'll be reporting on any further news or rumors regarding the plot, characters, casting, and lots more.