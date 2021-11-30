ASUS’s Next-Gen ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 Laptop Rocks AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX ‘Rembrandt’ CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU

ASUS's flagship ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU has leaked out by MyLaptopGuide.

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU Equipped ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 Laptop Leaks Out

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 series laptops will have three configurations of which the highest-end is the GX650RX. We already got to see ASUS's ROG STRIX SCAR 15 and 16 laptops leak out in a previous leak that was also equipped with AMD's Ryzen 6000H and NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU.

Sapphire Readies GPRO X080 & X060 Crypto Mining Graphics Cards, Feature AMD Navi 22 & Navi 23 GPUs With Headless Designs

So coming straight to the specifications, the high-end ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 laptop is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU which will be part of the Rembrandt-H family. This CPU offers a total of 8 Zen 3+ cores & 16 threads and is based on the brand new 6nm process technology. The clocks have not been mentioned but expect them to be higher than what's currently offered on the Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU. The CPUs will also carry onboard RDNA 2 (Navi 2x) graphics chips though we don't have details regarding that yet.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family Name AMD Raphael H-Series AMD Phoenix H-Series AMD Rembrandt H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Picasso H-Series AMD Raven Ridge H-Series Family Branding AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series) Process Node 5nm 5nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 16/32? 8/16? 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm Vega 14nm Max GPU Cores TBA TBA TBA 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 10 CUs (640 Cores) 11 CUs (704 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBA TBA TBA 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W -54W(54W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch Q1 2023? Q1 2023? Q1 2022? Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

The GPU side will include the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti based on the new Ampere GA103 GPU SKU and will offer a TDP between 150W and 200W. The card is said to come in both standard and Max-Q flavors, rocking 58 compute units for a total of 7424 CUDA cores and a clock speed of 1395 MHz. The GPU also features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, likely operating at 12 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus. Other specifications of the laptop include 32 GB of memory. The desktop RTX 3080 will still carry more 17% higher cores & it looks like the GPU itself has some key optimizations for faster clock and efficiency management. The GPU has already been confirmed through a leak earlier this month.

Other specifications include up to 48 GB of DDR5-4800 (16 GB DDR5-4800 for this variant) memory support and up to 8 TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage (1 TB capacity pre-equipped for this model). Yes, this will be the first AMD CPU-powered laptop with DDR5 and PCIe Gen 4 support and will tackle Intel's Alder Lake-P CPU family. The laptop will offer a 16" screen with FHD resolution and a refresh rate of 300 Hz. Given the high-end specifications, this laptop will easily retail over the $2500 US mark. Expect an official announcement at CES 2022.