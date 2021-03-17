Nvidia CMP 30HX Cryptocurrency Mining GPU Now Available For $723 US – Features 6 GB VRAM & 26 MH/s ETH Hash Rate

We are finally seeing the first of the NVIDIA CMP series to land on the open market and the pricing of it doesn't look good. The CMP 30HX is the lowest spec mining card in NVIDIA's CMP lineup. The first CMP 30HX has gone up for sale on the retailer, MicroLess, for 2650 AED which converts to about $723. The mining card is based on the TU116-100 GPU with 1408 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

26 MH/s Is A Pretty Unimpressive For The NVIDIA CMP 30HX Mining Card That Costs $723 & Is A Copy Of The GTX 1660 Super

The Palit CMP 30HX seems to be a rebrand of its GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER based on the identical clock speeds and the TU116 GPU. The NVIDIA CMP 30HX has a base clock speed of 1530 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1785 MHz.

NVIDIA CMP 30HX Cryptocurrency Mining GPU Pictured, Gigabyte’s Windforce Cooling & Runs on Single 8-Pin Connector

The memory on the card is 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps. The cooler design is a dual-fan cooling solution in an all-black color scheme with no LED lighting. The card does not feature a video output display.

As for mining, the NVIDIA CMP 30HX has a TDP estimated at 125W and is powered through an 8-pin power connector. The mining performance for Ethereum is 26 MH/s which could be boosted, but that is also very similar to the mining performance of a GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER. However, the price for the mining card is $721. The RTX 3060 when available at retail for $329 offers near-equal mining performance while the hash rate limiter is on. When the hash rate limiter is off, the 3060 gets around 50 MH/s which is almost double that of the CMP 30HX.





If you are a cryptocurrency miner, you can get the Palit CMP 30HX for more than double the retail of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with a hash rate half a fast as the 3060. The mining performance of this card is extremely unimpressive for its pricepoint knowing that you can just get a GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER that mines the same for less money and resell it in the future to recoup costs when the mining boom slows down.

Model GPU Board Memory Power Rating Ethereum Hash Rate Availability CMP 30HX TU116-100 PG161 SKU 90 6GB 125W 26 MH/s March 2021 CMP 40HX TU106-100 PG161 SKU 100 8GB 185W 36 MH/s March 2021 CMP 50HX TU102-100 PG150 SKU 100 10GB 250W 45 MH/s Q2 Of 2021 CMP 90HX GA102-100

PG132 SKU 100

10GB 320W 86 MH/s May 2021

News Source: Momomo_US