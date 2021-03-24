NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB Enthusiast Gaming Graphics Card Reportedly Pushed Back To May

There's not a week that goes by without us hearing a different rumor about the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. According to the latest report by ITHome, NVIDIA seems to have pushed the launch of its enthusiast gaming graphics card by a month.

Previously, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was expected to launch in mid-April but now it looks like the green team has decided to hold off the launch for a whole month. It is now rumored for a launch in mid-May which is exactly a month later than its original schedule. We don't know if the company still wants to go ahead with the announcement which was planned for early April or if that has been pushed back too but the launch is definitely delayed and we can already think of a few reasons why this change might have occurred.

NVIDIA internally issued a new announcement that the release time of the next-generation RTX30 series model. The RTX 3080Ti 12G has been delayed again, and it is now expected to be released around mid-May. via ITHome

ASUS is its recent investors call confirmed that they are currently being supplied limited NVIDIA Ampere GPUs which is causing huge stock delays and increased prices. NVIDIA currently has its Ampere GPU lineup composed of three key chips, the GA102, the GA104, and the GA106. These shortages are more persistent on the GA102 and GA104 high-performance parts which include cards such as the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and the RTX 3060 Ti. MSI, another big vendor of NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, has confirmed with DigiTimes that due to ongoing GPU shortages, the company is expected to increase the prices of its existing graphics card portfolio.

Both vendors have already previously increased prices due to increased shipping tariffs and the increase in prices of various PCB components.

“On the graphics card question, currently the main issue is the shortage of Nvidia (GPU) shipments, so there’s a supply constraint situation. Because we lack supplies, the prices are increasing,” said Asus Co-CEO SY Hsu. “Everyone is scrambling to obtain units.” “We currently speculate the yield from the upstream supplier hasn’t been smooth,” Hsu said during the event. “That’s led to such a big shortage.” ASUS's Co-CEO, SY Hsu (via PCMag) Micro-Star International (MSI) will raise its graphics card prices to reflect tight supply that may persist through the end of 2021, according to company chairman Joseph Hsu. Hsu, at an investors conference on March 23, pointed out that end demand for motherboards, graphics cards and gaming notebooks are likely to stay robust for the rest of 2021 and each product line's shipments in 2021, after registering on-year increase between 30-50% in 2020, are expected to see double-digit growths again. MSI's Chairman, Joseph Hsu (via DigiTimes)

Considering that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is going to be based on the GA102 GPU, this could explain why the delay has happened and the card has been moved to mid-Q2 rather than early Q2. However, despite a month delay, we don't expect the situation to get any better as NVIDIA partners themselves aren't confident for the GPU supply to return to normal until the end of 2021. This can also be said for AMD's Radeon RX 6000 lineup which will be focusing on more mainstream cards in the coming months.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's scheduled timeframe is the same as the RTX 3070 Ti which was also expected to launch in May but should now also be moved back to a different date. We expect the card to launch sometime close to Computex 2021.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. Since the main core configuration is entirely brand new, the previously leaked clocks & TMU/ROP counts should now be dismissed.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to launch in mid-April for an MSRP of around $999 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA107 Ampere GA106? Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-225? Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 2304? 3584? 3584 4864 5888 6144? 8704 10240? 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 112 / 64 152 / 80 184 / 96 192/ 104? 272 / 96 320 / 112? 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBA TBA 112 / 28 152 / 38 184 / 46 192/ 48? 272 / 68 320 / 76? 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA 1320 MHz 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1780 MHz 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA 12.7 TFLOPs 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA 25.4 TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA 101 TOPs 129.6 TOPs 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit? 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA 15 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA 360 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 912 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 90W? TBA 170W 200W 220W 250W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $149? $199? $329 $399 US $499 US $599 US? $699 US $999 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? February 2021 December 2020 29th October May 2021? 17th September April 2021? 24th September

