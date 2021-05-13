PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red and Midnight Black Colors Revealed

Two new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller colors have been revealed today.

In a new post on the Official PlayStation Blog, Sony provided the first look at the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colors.

Today, we’re thrilled to introduce two new colors that will be joining the DualSense controller lineup starting next month: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.

The new PlayStation 5 controller colors will be made available starting next month globally at participating retailers. The exact release date will vary depending on the location.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller sets itself apart from every other controller in the market thanks to haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that improve immersion considerably.

Haptic feedback - Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

Adaptive triggers - Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

Built-in microphone and headset jack - Chat with friends online using the built-in microphone or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch voice capture on and off at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button. Internet and account for PlayStation Network required.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is now available worldwide. The Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colors will be available starting next month worldwide.