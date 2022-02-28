Ghostwire Tokyo Combines All of the City’s Cool Elements into a Sandbox, Says Dev

Ghostwire Tokyo is now less than a month away from its March 25th release date and developer Tango Gameworks is stepping up the flow of information on the action/adventure game.

The latest issue of EDGE magazine features an interview with some of the key developers, such as Ghostwire Tokyo development manager Masato Kimura, who highlighted the developers' goal to mix the coolest elements of the Japanese capital in the game. Kimura-san also said making the game next-gen only (PS5 and PC, as part of a timed exclusivity deal with Bethesda Softworks) helped a lot during development.

The game is using basically all the cool elements of Tokyo — we've kind of condensed them all and grouped them into a sandbox that would fit inside our game. There's a lot of different parts of Tokyo that are connected together in a really cool way. It's a very high contrast. What's new and what's old — it's all kind of blended but not really mixed together. They're side by side. That smooth exploration that we're able to do within this pretty large map is something that's only possible because of the SSD and the memory and the computational powers of the PlayStation 5, and we're very appreciative of that.

Elsewhere in the interview, Masato Kimura discussed the combat of Ghostwire Tokyo, once again praising the DualSense controller features. Additionally, he outlined the elemental shot system.

With the DualSense controller, you'll be able to feel the energy build up when you're tugging at the core and the release when you crush it. We don't see that in other games — that sense that you're tracing these actions through hand gestures. You have three basic types of ether elemental shots that you can use. One is wind and it acts like a handgun where you shoot multiple shots, and there's water, which has a wider range, so gamers will understand it as more of a shotgun-type weapon. And then fire causes explosions, much like a rocket launcher.

