DualSense Controller Could Be One of the Best in History, Haptics Could Be a Game-Changer, Says Dying Light 2 Dev

The DualSense controller reveal turned out to be quite surprising for PlayStation fans, starting with Sony's decision to drop the trademark DualShock controller name for the PlayStation 5 console.

More important, though, is that the DualSense controller comes jam-packed with new features for gamers, between the adaptive triggers that will let you feel the resistance while you nock an arrow in your character's bow and the voice coil actuators relaying strong haptic feedback.

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Have Very Similar Hardware, But Jump in Features Is “Exponential”, Tequila Works CEO Says; DualSense Controller Discussed

Speaking with PushSquare, Techland's Tymon Smektala, Lead Gameplay Designer on Dying Light 2, expressed all his excitement for the PS5's gamepad, calling the new features potential game-changers.

I absolutely love the DualSense controller. It's an amazing design, as futuristic as we should expect in 2020 - the sci-fi times we already live in. As for the shape, we need to see how it will fit in the hands, but looking at it I get very good vibes - I think it has a chance to be one of the best in history, just big enough but neat & funky at the same time. I also think that the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers can be real game-changers, way more than people expect right now. I'm curious about the overall sturdiness of the thing. It looks so sleek I wonder if it will survive accidental falls and rage quits. But all in all, even though I know the initial opinions were varied, for me it's absolutely fantastic.

It will be interesting to see if those DualSense controller features will be available on PC as well. The PlayStation 4 controller was much more compatible with PC games than the PlayStation 3 one, with Valve even adding official support for the DualShock 4 into the Steam API. It was so popular that several games even added PlayStation icon prompts when the controller was detected. That said, several games still only support XInput, while the DualShock 4 was limited to DirectInput.

We can only hope the DualSense controller will be even more compatible than its predecessor when it launches later this year.