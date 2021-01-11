Project Athia, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Pragmata Release Windows Revealed

The release windows of several upcoming PlayStation 5 games like Square Enix's Project Athia have been revealed today.

At the end of its CES 2021 Digital Press Event, Sony revealed the release windows for several upcoming PlayStation 5 titles, including a few that did not have a confirmed release window, like Square Enix's Project Athia, which is releasing in January 2022, Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo, releasing in October 2021, and Capcom's Pragmata, which is releasing in 2023 and not in 2021 as previously announced.

Project Athia's release window is of interest to Final Fantasy fans as well. The fact that the game releases in January 2022 may suggest that Final Fantasy XVI could be releasing this year, as Square Enix has currently no other big title in the pipeline for 2021.

Very little is currently known about Project Athia, not even its final name. The game will be a massive open-world game, as revealed by Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda.

The game Project Athia (title tentative), which we will release for PS5, is an open-world style game in which users can freely move around the game world. PS5 dramatically improves video technology, such as with the implementation of light-reflecting ‘ray-tracing’ technology. Compared to what you see on PC, it is nearly identical. By utilizing these special traits, we’re able to create incredibly precise imagery. We still plan on developing well-balanced games tailored to a platform’s traits, including smartphone and cloud-based games, but we will never stop developing for high-end platforms such as PS5. Because these things are packed with the best technology.

Project Athia launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PlayStation 5.