PS5 DualSense Edge Deluxe Controller Revealed, Offers Swappable Sticks, Rear Paddles, More

In recent weeks, rumors have emerged that Sony is working on their own answer to Microsoft Xbox Elite Controller, and today during Gamescom Opening Night Live, it was confirmed. The PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller will bring a number of new features to the table, including removable sticks, rear paddles, the ability to save multiple control profiles, and more. You can get a quick peek at the new gamepad, below.

Need to know more? Here are the DualSense Edge’s key features…

Ultra-customizable controls: You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours by remapping or deactivating specific button inputs and fine-tuning your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones (the distance your analog stick moves before it’s recognized in a game). In addition, each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.

Ability to save multiple control profiles: Once you've found your ideal control settings, you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on the fly. With the DualSense Edge wireless controller, you'll always have your preferred controls for your games ready to go, whether you're facing Norse gods and monsters in God of War Ragnarök, or rival players in an online battle royale.

On-controller user interface: The dedicated Fn button allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action – quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in game.

Changeable stick caps and back buttons: Three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) help you stay comfortable in game while maintaining grip and stability. The two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) can be configured to be any other button input, putting more essential controls at your fingertips.

Replaceable stick modules: Play longer with the ability to fully replace each individual stick module on the controller (replacement stick modules will be sold separately).

Play longer with the ability to fully replace each individual stick module on the controller (replacement stick modules will be sold separately). Built-in DualSense wireless controller features: The DualSense Edge wireless controller retains the signature comfort and immersive experience of the DualSense wireless controller when playing supported games, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.

PlayStation has not yet revealed a release date for the DualSense Edge, but promise to share more about the controller in the near future.