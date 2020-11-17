Ghost Recon Breakpoint Next-Gen Enhancements Detailed by Ubisoft

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was not part of the initial list of next-gen enhanced games shared by Ubisoft. However, a brief post on the official blog reveals there are indeed enhancements available for Ghost Recon Breakpoint players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

NEXT-GEN CONSOLES AND PERFORMANCE At the launch of next-gen consoles, players will instantly be able to enjoy the graphical enhancements that Ghost Recon Breakpoint has to offer, with multiple options for prioritizing either performance or resolution: Console Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 Performance Mode 1080P at 60 FPS 1080P at 60 FPS Resolution Mode 4K at 30 FPS 4K at 30 FPS (upscaled 4K) Xbox Series S will run the game in 1440P at 30FPS at all times. EASILY TRANSITION TO NEXT-GEN AND KEEP YOUR PROGRESSION If you currently own a copy of Ghost Recon Breakpoint on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, your profile including all purchases and inventory items will automatically be accessible on the corresponding next-gen console (PS4 with PS5 / Xbox One with Xbox Series X|S).

After the notoriously problematic launch last year, Ubisoft kept working on the latest Ghost Recon game to improve it.

PS5 Load Times Appear to Be Actually Slower Than Xbox Series X’s in Several Games

In addition to several new content drops (including one Splinter Cell themed mission), the developers added back AI teammates in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, improved performance on PC thanks to the Vulkan API, and most recently released the 'Ghost Experience' update which significantly made stealth gameplay more meaningful as detailed below.