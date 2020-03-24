Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Vulkan Update Performance Check

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint launched back at the beginning of October 2019 to little fanfare. Surrounded by controversy in their monetization plans for microtransactioning people to death. That all aside the performance was the part of the game I was most concerned about as the quality of the game's review was up to our gaming gurus. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint was and still is powered by the Anvil Next 2.0, the same engine that powers Assassin's Creed Odyssey (a bit more popular game even by today's standard) and is held back by one major flaw, it's DX11. Time for Breakpoint Vulkan edition!

That has finally changed. The Anvil Next 2.0 engine has officially been ported to the Vulkan API for this title. But was it worth the effort and should you care as someone who might be playing the game? There was also the injection of Fidelity FX's CAS to really help clean up and sharpen the image on the screen, we'll look at that separately from the performance.

Testing Methodology And Setup

Ghost Recon Breakpoint carries the tradition of bringing a built-in benchmark to the table and after starting with the RX 570 in our initial testing of the game we settled on High being the sweet spot preset we decided to proceed with Anti-Aliasing disabled along with Temporal Injection disabled as well to limit variability. These performance results also have FidelityFX CAS disabled.

We used FrameView to capture the performance from the 167 second run of the benchmark while running at the High preset. Once we had the results from 3 runs, after discarding an initial burner run for loading purposes, we took the average of average frame rates as well as the 99th percentile results from the run. We report our performance metrics as average frames per second and have moved away from the 1% and .1% reporting and are now using 99th percentile. For those uncertain of what the 99th percentile is, representing is easily explained as showing only 1 frame out of 100 is slower than this frame rate. Put another way, 99% of the frames will achieve at least this frame rate.

Test System

Components Z370 CPU Intel Core i9-9900k @ 5GHz Memory 32GB Mushkin Redline DDR4 3600 Motherboard EVGA Z370 Classified K Storage Kingston KC2000 1TB NVMe SSD PSU Cooler Master V1200 Platinum Windows Version 1909 with latest security patches

Graphics Cards Tested

GPU Architecture Core Count

Clock Speed Memory Capacity

Memory Speed NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER Turing 2176 1470/1650 8GB GDDR6 14Gbps NVIDIA GTX 1060 FE 6GB Pascal

1280

1506/1708 6GB GDDR5 8Gbps

AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Navi 10 2560 1605/1755/1905 8GB GDDR6 14Gbps MSI RX 580 Armor 8GB Polaris 20 2304 1366 8GB GDDR5 8Gbps



Drivers Used

Drivers Radeon Settings 20.3.1 GeForce 445.75

Results

FidelityFX

Vulkan wasn't the only update we got with the latest iteration of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, they also pushed out the inclusion of Radeon FidelityFX's Contact Adaptive Sharpening. The most apparent change is in the ground foliage and then on the character's clothes. The improvement is noticeable right away and is a welcome addition to the game.

About Time

It's good to see that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint can benefit quite a bit from FidelityFX CAS for boosting the game's image quality and that it is hardware agnostic. In fact, the images used here were capture with the RTX 2060 showing that it works across the board. The results in performance are where things got interesting. In the upper mid-high range of graphics cards, we see a good performance boost on both Navi and Turing architectures in the form of the RX 5700XT and the RTX 2060 SUPER seeing a 15-16% increase at 1080p and an 11-12% increase at 1440p.

However, the more budget focused 4GB packing RX 5500 XT and GTX 1650 SUPER see a bit of a different story. You'll want to stick to 1080p for sure on both cards, they're designed for that anyway, but the performance tones shift drastically at this point. While both gained performance at 1080p and lost performance at 1440p thanks to VRAM limitations both were limited at 1080p since the game was calling for just over 5GB of VRAM available. While I'm certain the 8GB model of the RX 5500XT would have faired much better it is very interesting to see how these two cards handle the VRAM in a very different manner, might be time for a deeper dive in other titles.

The results speak for themselves that the Anvil Next 2.0 engine can and was ported successfully to the Vulkan API, there is pretty much no reason to even bother with launching this game in DX11 mode unless you just have some weird compatibility mode with older graphics cards. I can't help but wonder if this was a move in preparation for the next Assassin's Creed game, or could someone up at Ubisoft consider porting over Assassin's Creed Odyssey by chance? It might be a good move since people, like me, are still enjoying that one.